ITC's latest campaign for YiPPee! Noodles encourages consumers to be fun and playful with YiPPee!

Speaking about the campaign, Tithi Ghosh, president, Ogilvy South said, “YiPPee! is a large and popular brand with a loyal franchise amongst kids, teenagers and mothers. It’s a brand that delivers both taste and joy in a meaningfully different way. The new campaign was conceived keeping in mind the X factor about Yippee! that consumers describe in unique ways. Why Just be Happy, When you can be YiPPee! campaign perfectly encapsulates the energy and youthfulness the brand represents in our consumers lives. It showcases the exciting moments in their lives where Yippee! becomes integral. Through this campaign, we hope to excite youth to savour every second of life, just as they would savour each strand of our long, tasty, non sticky noodle.”