To help the society during trying times, ITC has launched ITC CARE Basket; an initiative in partnership/ collaboration with Akshay Patra.
The second wave of the pandemic has resulted in many people losing their jobs. This included individuals and families, vulnerable sections of the society, contractual factory workers, to Mumbai Dabbawalas among others. ITC's new spot is a call to help Mumbai's dabbawalas.
To help, a user can visit the ITC Store and order a care basket for a dabbawala. "Containing essentials to provide a nutritious meal to a family of 5". The box
The ITC CARE Basket is an initiative in partnership with Akshay Patra. ITC CARE Basket is a curated essentials basket which can support the monthly requirements of a family. Through the pandemic, ITC and Akshay Patra have been supporting the government and the distressed communities with relief provisions/essentials. To further amplify this initiative they have appealed to the conscious citizens, to come forward and extend support to those who have been impacted during this long pandemic.
The ITC CARE Basket is an assortment of ITC’s wide range of FMCG products, delivering the goodness of essential micronutrients, fibre rich products, sanitisers and masks. The Care Baskets has also been extended to the home chefs who have been relentlessly cooking to support all those impacted by COVID.
This initiative is live across across Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad. Consumers can visit the Akshaya Patra website and contribute towards a family’s food & essential requirements for a month. The team has further started its journey to reach out to more than 10 million digitally connected citizens who are looking for an avenue to contribute to the society.
Commenting on the initiative, an ITC spokesperson said, “The country has been continuing its fight against the pandemic. Among the most impacted, there are a sizeable number of individuals who are unable to acquire basic necessities for daily food consumption and require additional support and assistance to help them get back on their feet. The resilient citizen driven initiatives have been extremely heart-warming and at ITC Ltd, this sentiment has encouraged us to create multiple avenues aiding and amplifying these thoughtful efforts in a bid to assist those impacted by the pandemic.”