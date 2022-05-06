ITC’s Savlon Swasth India Mission begins #HandwashFirst on World Hand Hygiene Day

Sameer Satpathy, divisional chief executive, personal care products business, ITC Limited, adds, “Savlon Swasth India Mission has been on a journey to create a strong culture of safety that generates awareness and encourages adoption of preventative hygiene practices beginning with the simplest and the easiest hygiene norm of washing hands. While much has been done in the last two years to enhance the adoption of hand hygiene, it is critical to keep reminding everyone of this simple habit which often gets overlooked. Through the cultural relevance of food and the unifying factor of eating with hands, our message this year of #HandwashFirst, is designed to help sustain the habit of hand hygiene in health care, while bringing people together in support of the global hand hygiene improvement.”