ITC's YiPPee! and Bingo! partner with Argentine Football Association as official regional sponsors

Leandro Petersen, chief commercial and marketing officer, Argentine Football Association said, “We are thrilled to welcome Bingo! and YiPPee! as our Regional Sponsor in India. Football possesses the power to transcend borders and cultures, and we are confident that this collaboration will not only amplify the love for the sport in India, but also create unforgettable experiences for fans. Together, we look forward to crafting cherished memories for fans across India."