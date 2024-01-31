ITC's YiPPee! and Bingo! partner with Argentine Football Association as official regional sponsors

Fans are invited to win personalised digital memorabilia, autographed jerseys, and other AFA-branded merchandise.
Bingo! And Sunfeast YiPPee! from ITC, have joined hands with the Argentine Football Association (AFA), as their official regional sponsor. YiPPee! and Bingo! position itself as a youth-oriented brands, which are about fun, excitement, and being playful, which resonates with the spirit of AFA.
As part of this partnership, YiPPee! and Bingo! will harness the legacy of AFA to engage with consumers through a series of initiatives. Participants will have the chance to win match tickets, meet and greet team players, branded merchandise, memorabilia and much more.
Further, through this association the brands aim to deepen their reach and offer an experience that celebrates the shared adoration for the sport. Celebrating the partnership, the brands unveiled exclusive packs featuring star players like Lionel Messi, Ángel Di María, Julián Álvarez and Emiliano Martínez, merchandise and memorabilia at an event held at ITC Sonar.
Commenting on the association, Suresh Chand, vice president and head of marketing, snacks, noodles & pasta, ITC foods, said, “Through this collaboration, we aim to elevate the fan experience and deepen our connection with consumers, offering them unique opportunities to immerse themselves in their beloved sport.”
Leandro Petersen, chief commercial and marketing officer, Argentine Football Association said, “We are thrilled to welcome Bingo! and YiPPee! as our Regional Sponsor in India. Football possesses the power to transcend borders and cultures, and we are confident that this collaboration will not only amplify the love for the sport in India, but also create unforgettable experiences for fans. Together, we look forward to crafting cherished memories for fans across India."
It has also launched a G.O.A.T promo, offering participants the chance to win personalised digital memorabilia, autographed jerseys, and other AFA-branded merchandise.