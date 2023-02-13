itel appoints Hrithik Roshan as Brand Ambassador

Commenting on the brand association, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION (itel) India, said, “We are extremely excited to have Hrithik Roshan on board as the brand ambassador for itel. With his charisma and mass appeal, itel is poised to reach newer heights fueling aspirations of Bharat and further cement our position as a leader in the sub-8k smartphone market. He embodies the spirit of hard work, determination and by far being the most versatile star, which aligns perfectly with our brand ethos. itel’s journey in India has been equally progressive and rewarding by virtue of trust, faith of 8 crore + Indians on our products, service and customized communication approach making us a brand which is more relevant in their life.” With our new brand tag line #JodeIndiaKaHarDil. itel, we aim to make a positive impact in the lives of every Indian and help them achieve their dreams through the power of technology” said Talapatra.