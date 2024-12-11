itel partners with Pushpa 2 for upcoming A80 smartphone launch

itel has joined forces with Pushpa 2 to announce its upcoming flagship A80 smartphone - slated to be launched on January 2025. This collaboration leverages the film's massive Pan-Indian fanbase and the universal appeal of storytelling by itel to create a powerful and engaging connection with audiences.

Advertisment

This unique collaboration has already shown remarkable results, with the first co-branded video racking up over 80K views and 9K engagements within two hours across official social media handles. Till now, the partnership has garnered over 2M views and engagement of 200K+ on the co-branded content.

This strategy signals the future of brand-movie collaborations, where films become integral to the marketing narrative, creating authentic and deeply resonant campaigns that connect with consumers on a whole new level.

Speaking about the collaboration, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of itel India said, “Our collaboration with Pushpa 2 reflects itel’s commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation and consumer engagement. By merging the worlds of cinema and technology, we’re not just launching a product; we’re creating a cultural moment. This is a great example of how brands can rethink traditional marketing to connect with audiences in exciting and meaningful ways. It’s an exciting intersection of entertainment and technology, designed to captivate consumers and make the launch of the A80 unforgettable.”

CEO of Mythri Movie Makers, Cherry, commented on the new collaboration, "We are excited to partner with itel for the upcoming A80 smartphone. Pushpa 2 has always been about connecting with audiences on an emotional level, and this collaboration with itel takes that connection further, blending the power of storytelling with cutting-edge technology. It’s a new way to engage fans and create an unforgettable experience for them."