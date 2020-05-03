“It's not the ad, but the act that matters”: Rajdeepak Das, on HDFC Bank's ‘Safety Grid’ campaign

Logos are often considered sacrosanct, so did the thought of people stepping over it cross the brand's mind? Says Santhanam, “Our first thought was, 'What!, should we do it, or not?’ One school of thought was hesitant in putting the logo on the ground, we've never allowed it. But the other thought was that a brand can’t be bigger than the society it operates in. Our logo connotes financial security, and by putting it on the ground, we actually create social and physical security. So, finally, we came to the conclusion that we are here for our customers and if this is going to help our customers and India in general, let's do it.”