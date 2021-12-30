Ixigo launches into 2022 with futuristic trip to Mars

The travel platforms new campaign ‘Agla Station Mars’ captures familiar moments of a fun-filled train journey and recreates them in space.
In its latest campaign, travel platform ixigo has depicted what the future of travel will be. From ‘Space Neer’ to playing cards in zero-gravity conditions, the tongue-in-cheek video campaign ‘Agla Station Mars' has got us desiring a trip to Mars.
The video gives us a glimpse of the future of space travel. Through several ‘what-if’ scenarios, the video brings in the fun moments from Indian train journeys and recreates them in space. Conceptualised and produced in-house, the video captures familiar moments of a fun-filled train journey but on Mars.
From reimagining railway station tea and food stalls in space, space coolies running with your luggage to PNR chart status on rockets, the video showcases laughable moments of everyday travel scenarios in a new location.
Aashish Chopra, VP of Content Marketing, ixigo said, “With the year coming to a close, we wanted to do something beyond the usual trending content. The direction was to create something share-worthy and relatable, but refreshingly different from what we've seen. The idea of the video was born during a brainstorm, where we imagined a lot of 'what if' scenarios, and this one stuck. We curated all micro experiences in train travel and re-imagined them for space!”
The video has crossed 1.7 million views on Instagram with more than 90K likes and 435 comments. The brand’s initial tweet featuring the video was re-tweeted nearly 1K times and has got over 150K views and 16K likes.
The video ends with an important reminder- to travel safe in our present modes of travel ‘until we get there (Mars)’.