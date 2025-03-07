ixigo & ‘Registani Ladkiyan’ inspire women to travel freely in new video

ixigo, India’s OTA, has released a video with ‘Registani Ladkiyan’ for International Women’s Day. The Instagram video captures sisters, Aavya and Raunak, sharing their travel dreams. One wishes to explore the world with the help of ixigo, while expressing a desire to travel on her mother's behalf and fulfill her long-awaited wish.

This collaboration highlights female empowerment, encouraging women to travel independently. The video emphasises inspiring young girls to pursue their travel aspirations freely.

ixigo offers features for a secure and hassle-free travel experience at all stages, aiming to make travel safer and more accessible for women.