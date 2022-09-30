ixigo ropes in Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty for their #NikalLo campaign

Speaking on their collaboration with ixigo, Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty said, “We are excited to team up with ixigo for this campaign. We’ve been wanting to come together for a project for a while now and ixigo seemed to be the perfect fit! We really resonate with the company’s resilience and growth journey. The trust and friendship that we share amongst one another is synonymous with the faith that travelers have in ixigo! We love how easy it is to book flight, train or bus tickets on ixigo. Their apps offer travelers lots of convenience and flexibility, with a wide array of features on board. Being avid travelers ourselves, we look forward to this collaboration!”