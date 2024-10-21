ixigo unveils 100% AI powered music video for holiday season

ixigo, an online travel agency (OTA), has launched a video generated entirely by artificial intelligence (AI) on its social media platforms. The video titled, 'Udaan Ki Hai Ab Apni Baari,' celebrates the spirit of air travel, featuring music, background voice, lyrics, graphics and motion—all created using AI.

The video offers a fresh and creative take on travel, showcasing how emerging technologies can transform traditional content creation to deliver engaging social media content that resonates with travel enthusiasts.

Featuring elements that capture the beauty of air travel like the serene view of clouds from the window seat and the thrill of soaring at heights, the video brings the essence of 'Udaan Ki Hai Ab Apni Baari to life'.