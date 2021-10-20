ixigo’s latest campaign uses famous Bollywood catchphrases for its cancellation product

Speaking to afaqs! about the campaign, Aloke Bajpai, group CEO and co-founder, ixigo, says, “Our brand tonality encompasses featuring witty content captured in a casual narrative, and that has been the main inspiration behind designing this campaign. Using Bollywood and travel as our main theme, allowed us to create interesting and eye-catching content that adds value and is in sync with the brand’s philosophy of enriching our users’ travel journey.”