J K Lakshmi Cement launches Engineer’s Day digital film

Engineer’s day is observed to commemorate the great work of engineers and to encourage them for more astounding innovation. JK Lakshmi Cement took this opportunity and launched a digital film to honor all the engineers who are the engine of our nation.
Conceptualized by JK Lakshmi Cement and BC Web Wise, the film celebrates the minds behind every foundation of India - The Engineers.
The brand strongly believes that if there is a will to make things possible, there is always an engineer making that dream come true.
It’s their immense effort that builds a nation and keeps its foundation stronger for centuries to come.
Through the brand’s point of view and an energetic narration, the film salutes the incredible diligence of every engineer who, in one way or the other has contributed to the making of our nation.
JK Lakshmi Cement takes pride in celebrating their spirit to churn out innovation every moment of their lives for delivering remarkable infrastructural results.