Jack in the Box Worldwide wins digital mandate for SuperGuard

Commenting further on the win, Rishi Sen, managing partner, Jack in the Box Worldwide said, “We are excited to be partnering with SuperGuard! While everyone speaks about being environmentally conscious and the need for safer products, the segment is still highly untapped and has huge potential. The team at JITB aims to position the brand as a category leader that not only appeals to the homemakers of yesterday but the nuclear families and KOLs of today. As a group of strategists, analysts and specialists, the challenge lies in front of us to successfully build a one-of-a-kind brand from the ground up across various markets & touchpoints."