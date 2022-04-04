Jack in the Box Worldwide wins digital mandate for SuperGuard

Jack in the Box Worldwide will design and execute the brand’s communications, content & paid media strategy.
Jack in the Box Worldwide, a part of The 120 Media Collective, partners with the Triveni Engineering & Industries, one of India's leading industrial conglomerates, to market & advertise SuperGuard, their newly launched eco-friendly home cleaning range. Jack in the Box Worldwide will be in-charge of strengthening the brand’s presence across platforms, while championing its eco-friendly motto to drive sustainable and safer living.
As a part of their responsibilities, Jack in the Box Worldwide will design and execute the brand’s communications, content & paid media strategy, which includes large-format campaigns, tactical outreach activities and direct-to-consumer marketing.
Speaking about the partnership, Akash Premsen, VP – strategy & business head – Triveni Brands, Triveni Engineering said, “With SuperGuard’s revolutionary product line, we aim to disrupt the home cleaning category by not only providing an eco-friendly alternative, but also a superior product that is pocket-friendly. With JITB’s strong creative acumen and strategic thinking, we are confident of achieving this goal.”
Commenting further on the win, Rishi Sen, managing partner, Jack in the Box Worldwide said, “We are excited to be partnering with SuperGuard! While everyone speaks about being environmentally conscious and the need for safer products, the segment is still highly untapped and has huge potential. The team at JITB aims to position the brand as a category leader that not only appeals to the homemakers of yesterday but the nuclear families and KOLs of today. As a group of strategists, analysts and specialists, the challenge lies in front of us to successfully build a one-of-a-kind brand from the ground up across various markets & touchpoints."