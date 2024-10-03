Jackie and Tiger Shroff share a ride in Uber's new urban mobility ad

The campaign presents an intergenerational story comparing past travel challenges with the convenience of modern urban commuting through Uber. The ad films have been produced by Fuel Content, with FCB India being the creative agency for the campaign.

Commenting on the campaign, Ameya Velankar, head of marketing, Uber India said, “Uber has fundamentally transformed the way we travel, bridging the gap between generations with solutions that cater to diverse needs and challenges. While we know that struggle is good in life, it toughens us up, Uber believes that there’s always a simpler way to move—literally at the tap of a button. To capture this shift, we’ve brought together the popular, fresh duo of Jackie and Tiger Shroff. Their chemistry and relatability make them the perfect ambassadors to reflect how Uber is the perfect solution for all your mobility needs."

Speaking about the production and his experience, director Vasan Bala said, “It was an absolute blast working with Jackie Shroff and Tiger for this Uber campaign. Most refreshing to see this duo for the first time on screen this way. The teams at FCB and Fuel made sure it was a super fun and smooth shoot.”

The integrated campaign will run for around 20 weeks across various channels including OTT, TV, OLV, OOH, Digital/Social, along with innovative activations to engage consumers directly.