Jackie Shroff and Orry decode modern dating in Crocs' Valentine's Day ad

Crocs, the global footwear brand, is bringing a fresh twist to Valentine’s Day with its latest campaign, starring Bollywood icon Jackie Shroff and Gen Z favourite Orhan Awatramani (Orry). The campaign celebrates the quirks of modern love with humour and a bold dose of self-expression, all brought to life through Crocs’Jibbitz charms and Classic Clogs. True love, it turns out, is as simple and fun as a pair of Crocs—proving that love is about creativity, individuality, and a little bit of playful expression.

Rooted in the belief that love goes beyond words, the campaign positions Jibbitz charms as a creative way to express emotions. Set at Orry’s fun and quirky Lonely Hearts Valentine’s slumber party -complete with silk pajamas, golden face masks, and playful props-the film brings together two contrasting personalities. Jackie Shroff’s iconic, no-nonsense "Bhidu" vibe hilariously clashes with Orry’s over-the-top energy as they explore the ups and downs of modern dating.

Through witty conversations, relatable scenarios, and creative use of Crocs’ Jibbitz charms, the duo tackles topics like “ghosting,” “green flags,” and navigating tricky “situationships” with humour and heart. With playful moments like Orry declaring self-love with, “I love you… ORRY!” and Jackie’s sharp quip, “Tum log ka yahich problem hai,” the campaign celebrates individuality and the quirky expressions of love, proving that sometimes the best way to say it is to show it—whether through Jibbitz, an eye patch, or a silbatta.



Commenting on the campaign, Yann Le Bozec, head of Crocs international marketing, said: “At Crocs, individuality and self-expression are at the core of everything we create, with our Classics range serving as the perfect canvas for personal creativity. This Valentine’s Day, through our campaign featuring Jackie Shroff and Orry—two icons who embody self-expression across generations—we invite everyone to celebrate their unique style and share their emotions in playful, meaningful ways with Jibbitz™.”

Crocs partnered with Kulfi Collective for this campaign. "At Kulfi Collective, we thrive on blending the unexpected with the relatable," said Akshat Gupta, co-founder and chief creative officer at Kulfi Collective.” This campaign beautifully captures the humor, charm, and complexity of self-expression in modern relationships. With Jackie Shroff and Orry at the center, we’ve created a narrative that’s both entertaining and relatable, while showing how Crocs and Jibbitz™ can become a fun and meaningful way to tell your story”, he added.

Going live on February 5, the campaign has been brought to life via an integrated approach across social, digital, Retail and e-commerce channels. Adding to the excitement, the launch will include influencer-led activations, including a special Valentine’s Day seeding box co-curated by Orry.

The Valentine’s Day collection, featuring the new Jibbitz and classic designs in colorful hues like Strawberry Wine, Varsity Red, Pink Tweed, and more, is now available for shoppers to explore at select Crocs stores across India or online at crocs.in and Myntra.