Jackie Shroff brings Mumbai’s energy to MI’s new campaign for IPL

Mumbai has always had its own rhythm— from Yeh Hai Bombay Meri Jaan to Mumbhai to Bambai Nagariya, the city’s spirit has been sung, celebrated, and reimagined. Now, as Mumbai Indians gears up for the 2025 season, its new digital-first campaign – Play Like Mumbai, conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, aims to bring that same relentless energy to the game.

The 2025 campaign, Game Ho Ya Life, #WePlayLikeMumbai, is a tribute to the spirit of the city and the people who make it truly one of a kind. From the Bhai's and Bantai's to the Dada's, Bosses, and Bhidu's, Mumbai thrives on the energy of its people—each bringing their own flair, resilience, and relentless drive. This undying spirit is not just reflected in the city but in the Mumbai Indians team itself. Whether it’s on the cricket field or in everyday life, Mumbai doesn’t just play—it plays with heart, determination, and the fearless attitude that sets it apart.

To bring this to life, the campaign features a mix of artists and influencers like Viraj Ghelani, Upendra Limaye, from the iconic Jackie Shroff to rap sensations Srishti Tawde and Kaam Bhaari, including many more. Each of them mirrors the fearless, never-back-down attitude of MI’s players, inspiring fans to embody the same energy.

With a mix of snackable content, reels, influencer collaborations, and interactive formats, the campaign is built to thrive across social media, streaming platforms, and digital communities.

Echoing every-Mumbaikar’s excitement, Varun Anchan & Prathamesh Gharat, executive creative directors, Lowe Lintas said, “With this campaign, we built a movement that pulses with the very soul of Mumbai. ‘Play Like Mumbai’ is more than just cricket; it’s the way this city hustles, thrives, and owns every moment, whether on the field or in the streets. It’s a reflection of the people, the attitude, and the undeniable Mumbai spirit. By tapping into pop-culture, rap, and an internet-first storytelling approach, we ensured that this campaign isn’t just consumed—it’s lived, shared, and felt by every Mumbaikar. The game extends far beyond the stadium; it’s in the conversations, the culture, and the chaos of this city. This isn’t just cricket. This is Mumbai. And every Mumbaikar is about to feel it.”

Commenting on the campaign’s digital-first approach, Subramanyeswar S, Group CEO - India & CSO-APAC, MullenLowe Global said, “Born out of our deep and proprietary cultural study ‘State of States,’ the idea 'Play Like Mumbai' is a mental image of an ideal state or calling for Mumbai Indians who provide meaning and recognition for all Mumbaikars who live and work in the maximum city. It relates to why Mumbai Indians play the way they do rather than what must be achieved by the play. As a consequence, it is beyond measure. And the fans of Mumbai Indians buy more than a game. They experience and relish the spirit and aura of association.”

The campaign is now live on both, online and offline platforms.