Jackie Shroff tackles language barriers in Duolingo-Amazon MX collab

Duolingo has partnered with Amazon MX Player to promote language learning through entertainment. The brand film features Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff alongside Duolingo’s mascot, Duo. The film emphasises how Duolingo helps users learn new languages and navigate different situations.

The film features Jackie Shroff struggling to order food at a restaurant due to a language barrier. Duolingo’s mascot, Duo, encourages him to learn the language instead of changing the audio settings. Jackie highlights how using Duolingo helps him understand Korean, Turkish, and Mandarin shows on Amazon MX Player.

Speaking on the collaboration, Karandeep Singh Kapany, regional marketing director, Duolingo, said, "At Duolingo, we are committed to making language learning accessible and enjoyable for all. We recognise the growing appetite for international content in India and are always seeking innovative ways to engage with our learners. By combining Duolingo's language expertise with Amazon MX Player's vast entertainment platform, we’re creating a unique ‘edu-tainment’ experience that makes learning a new language fun, convenient, and truly rewarding."

Aruna Daryanani, director, Amazon MX Player, added, “At Amazon MX Player, we aspire to engage our audiences by collaborating with brands to create these unique, unconventional marketing campaigns. Working with Duo has been delightful, and partnering with Duolingo will allow us to blend entertainment with utility, making streaming even more engaging. We look forward to more creative efforts that bring our users such engaging experiences.”