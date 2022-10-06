JACK&JONES & Ranveer Singh are back with another campaign #DONTHOLDBACK3.0

JACK & JONES and Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh team up to break the rules of fashion with DON’T HOLD BACK 3.0!

Assembling all the rule breakers and the rebels, the outsiders and the oddballs, the misfits and the mavericks, contemporary menswear brand JACK&JONES launches one of its biggest campaigns of the year with India’s biggest fashion icon and Brand Ambassador Ranveer Singh. Titled 'DON’T HOLD BACK 3.0’, the campaign is a celebration of undaunted authenticity and individuality. DON’T HOLD BACK 3.0 picks up from where it left off - channeling fashion as a means of self-expression.