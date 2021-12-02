Jagatjit Industries appoints Pulp Strategy as their Digital Partners

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch.
Jagatjit Industries, the third largest producer of IMFL brands in India has awarded its digital mandate to Pulp Strategy India’s largest independent agency in the field of digital communications and technology. JIL has the unique distinction of being one of the largest integrated distilleries manufacturing potable alcohol in Asia, and the first in India with in-house facilities for producing molasses and non-molasses based potable alcohol from fully automated distillation plants.
The account was won following a multi-agency pitch. Pulp Strategy’s mandate includes digital and marketing intervention across JIL brands, the agency will also be responsible for Digital strategy and content marketing for JIL.
Jagatjit Industries ’s guiding philosophy – “A Heritage of Quality” – finds expression at all levels of its activities: quality in manufacturing, technology and in its relationships with its employees, dealers and customers. At the heart lie the core values of teamwork undertaken with a result-oriented strategy in the most tech savvy manner. Accordingly, Jagatjit Industries envisions itself as an iconic and impactful brand that augments and complements lifestyles of its consumers.
Commenting on the association, Neha Gupta, head of marketing, Jagatjit Industries opined “Pulp Strategy, demonstrated a good understanding of our industry and our brand ethos, including our focus on creativity and out of the box thinking, and corporate responsibility. They were able to translate insights into a holistic solution-based approach for our brands…. We are looking forward to working in tandem to attain our goals.”
Commenting on the acquisition Ambika Sharma, Managing Director of Pulp Strategy, said, “The team at JIL is extremely passionate about their legacy, and have a transformative vision for growth, they have strong brands, and we are looking forward to working with the team to build a strong value driven digital marketing practice.”