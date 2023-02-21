'Jagruk Rahein, Cyber Smart Banein’ says KreditBee in its latest campaign raising awareness about online fraud

The 40-day long campaign educates individuals to follow safe practices while transacting digitally and be wary of the various gimmicks used by fraudsters.
KreditBee, the fintech platforms has announced the launch of its new brand campaign, ‘Jagruk Rahein, Cyber Smart Banein’. The campaign aims to raise awareness about online fraud and encourage individuals to follow safe practices while transacting digitally.
The videos in the campaign revolve around an elderly couple having discussions around the various modus operandi used by cyber frauds to dupe individuals. It explains the tactics used by scammers wherein individuals compromise their CVV or other personal details, and fall prey to fake apps and fake collection agents, among others.
The ‘Jagruk Rahein, Cyber Smart Banein’ campaign is targeted towards all the citizens of the country that carry out digital transactions. It will help motivate citizens to stay vigilant by keeping them informed about how to detect cyber fraud attempts and stay safe.
Ishan Bose, chief marketing officer, KreditBee said, "With the rise in adoption of digital payments and banking, there has been a huge spike in online fraud in the last few years. In order to address this problem, the ‘Jagruk Rahein, Cyber Smart Banein’ campaign will guide individuals to transact in a safe and secure manner. As one of the leading digital lenders, it is our endeavour to educate customers against such unscrupulous activities and work towards achieving freedom from cyber fraud.”
The 40-day long integrated campaign includes digital amplification of ads and creatives across social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube. It will be leveraged via teaser posts, films, contests, and more.
The series of 3 films (2 will be out in the coming weeks) are designed by Unigage and produced by STOM Productions.
KreditBee currently offers multiple types of personal loans, online/offline checkout finance, and digital gold. The company further plans to diversify its product offering by introducing financial services like insurance, credit score report, and merchant-side offers, among others.