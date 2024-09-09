Janhvi Kapoor is the new face of Acer India

Harish Kohli, president and managing director, Acer India, expressed, "We are delighted to welcome Janhvi Kapoor to the Acer family. Her vibrant personality and strong connection with the youth make her the perfect voice for our brand. At Acer, we continuously innovate to meet the evolving needs of our customers, and having Janhvi represent us will help us connect with a broader audience that values quality, innovation, and style in their daily lives."