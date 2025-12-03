Jaideep Ahlawat brings his iconic straight-faced aura to KFC’s latest ad

KFC has released a new film with Jaideep Ahlawat to draw attention to its Rs 99 Chicken Krisper Meal. The piece leans on Ahlawat’s well-known deadpan style, positioning the meal as the single element that breaks his composure.

The video opens with Ahlawat addressing the Internet directly. “How to be an unbothered baddie like me,” he says, before moving through a series of exaggerated scenarios designed to test his expression.



Villain in a film? No visible shift.

A tense interrogation setup? Still unmoved.

A director prompting him for “Thoda cool sa dance hojaye?” No change.

The moment shifts only when the Chicken Krisper Meal appears. The film then shows Ahlawat eating the Krisper, which includes peri peri chicken strips, a tangy sauce and lettuce in a sesame bun, served with fries and a Pepsi.

The collaboration is positioned to bring renewed attention to the brand’s entry-level meal, using Ahlawat’s grounded screen presence to create a light, observational narrative around the offering.

Customers can also pre-order through the KFC app during dine-in.