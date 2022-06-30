Jajabor Brand Consultancy bags integrated communications mandate for Kapiva

The company has further strengthened its D2C arm to drive impact for the $1.9 Bn+ D2C industry.
The integrated Communications & PR strategic collective, Jajabor Brand Consultancy, announced its communications partnership with Kapiva- a homegrown D2C Ayurveda brand, backed by leading investors like Fireside Ventures, Vertex Ventures, and 3One4 Capital. JBC was awarded the integrated mandate for Kapiva in June 2021. Since then, JBC has counselled the brand on strategic, growth-focused solutions for corporate reputation management, brand visibility, and content strategy. As an organization, JBC operates as a ‘growth-hacker’ for its partners- one that leverages the power of tailored communications to elevate businesses unlocking measurable business impact. The company iteratively tests and optimizes user activation and communication strategy using data-driven tactics to enable the brand’s business objectives.
With the objective to establish Kapiva as a credible source of information on all things wellness and Ayurveda, JBC built focused communication campaigns, targeted narratives & deployed non-linear tactics such as data-driven PR (a playbook for the Ayurveda industry). We drove expert pieces (beyond the designated spokesperson), stories with the brand ambassador on her lifestyle and inclination towards holistic wellness, and explored new-age platforms (podcasts) to achieve the same. This approach of selling the ‘Ayurveda lifestyle’ organically, instead of products, garnered eyeballs for the brand including a special mention by Honourable PM Modi in the 87th episode of Mann Ki Baat.
Ameve Sharma, founder, Kapiva, said, “The Gen-Z and Millennial consumer segment is driven by rapid transformation, digital disruption, and tech innovations. However, Ayurveda as a concept and as a practice was lagging behind in catching the pulse of young India. Therefore, we realized that we need to reinvent the wheel to make modern ayurveda convenient and accessible. Hence, we deployed an integrated 360-degree approach with a priority focus on communications and community building. JBC has been our long-standing partner in enabling this. Their strategic approach has helped us build category and product awareness, in turn, making Kapiva synonymous with everyday and accessible Ayurveda. We are ecstatic to have our efforts recognized by Honourable PM Modi himself.”
Upasna Dash, founder & CEO of Jajabor Brand Consultancy said, “The D2C landscape in India is going through a paradigm shift where homegrown brands are successfully claiming market & mindshare. Kapiva is a great example of this shift as it innovates and redefines the way we consume age-old Ayurvedic practices. Since our partnership with them last year, we have been lucky to work with an incredible team that enables us to go beyond status quo communication practices and truly build long-term scalable equity that moves the needle for the consumer as well as the business, As growth hackers & partners, our goal has always been to use the power of organic communication to help businesses meet their goals, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to contribute to this by partnering with Kapiva as their strategic communications partner.”