Jajabor Brand Consultancy bags integrated communications mandate for Kapiva

Upasna Dash, founder & CEO of Jajabor Brand Consultancy said, “The D2C landscape in India is going through a paradigm shift where homegrown brands are successfully claiming market & mindshare. Kapiva is a great example of this shift as it innovates and redefines the way we consume age-old Ayurvedic practices. Since our partnership with them last year, we have been lucky to work with an incredible team that enables us to go beyond status quo communication practices and truly build long-term scalable equity that moves the needle for the consumer as well as the business, As growth hackers & partners, our goal has always been to use the power of organic communication to help businesses meet their goals, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to contribute to this by partnering with Kapiva as their strategic communications partner.”