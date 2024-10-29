Jalebi & Royal Dry Fruit: Naturals Ice Cream's take on Diwali flavours

This Diwali, Naturals Ice Cream wants everyone to break away from the tradition of gifting mithai that gets passed around from house to house. Celebrating the festive season, Naturals has launched two new flavours: Jalebi and Royal Dry Fruit Ice Cream. Jalebi pays tribute to the sweet, crispy treat beloved across India, while Royal Dry Fruit is packed with the richness of cashews, apricots, prunes, kesar, and chocolate pieces, delivering a luxurious Diwali experience.

Advertisment

As consumers look for fresh, premium alternatives to traditional sweets, Naturals Ice Cream is at the forefront, offering festive combos and pre-order options perfect for gifting. Their No More Passed-Around Sweets – Gift Naturals Ice Cream campaign highlights the idea that Naturals Ice Cream is simply too tempting to re-gift.

Naturals Ice Cream's latest social media campaign, “Still Gifting dry fruits and the same old ithai?”, challenges traditional gifting norms during Diwali by encouraging consumers to rethink their gift choices. Instead of the usual dry fruits and mithai that often get passed on, the campaign promotes their Royal Dry Fruit and Jalebi flavours, offering a fresh alternative.