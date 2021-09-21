James Bond pours a Heineken while waiting for his flick to hit the screens

The beer and his movie ‘No Time To Die’ is “well worth the wait”.
Nobody knows the virtue of patience better than a spy. And who better a spy than James Bond, 007, killing machine, MI6’s poster boy?
Daniel Craig, who’s held the 007 mantle the most having starred in five movies, appears to be playing the waiting game in Heineken’s latest advert that promotes the long-delayed movie’s release on 30 September 2021.
The simplest of ads by Publicis Italy; Bond pours for himself a glass of Heineken and remarks it is “well worth the wait”. The beer or the movie, the meaning is evident.
Heineken's partnership with the James Bond franchise is over two decades old with Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) being the first move where the beer first made its appearance.
This ad is not the first one Craig has starred in for the Dutch beer. In January last year (2020), the British actor starred in one to promote 'No Time To Die' before the pandemic delayed it.
He also appeared in one for Spectre (2015) while actress Eva Green was the face of the beer brand’s ad to promote Casino Royale (2006).