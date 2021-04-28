Jammu & Kashmir Bank banks with Infinity Advertising as Strategic & PR Partner

In a multi-agency pitch, Jammu & Kashmir Bank has roped in Infinity Advertising to handle the Communication Strategy and PR Mandate, along with two other agencies.
Infinity Advertising is a Creative Agency, serving Corporates and Government bodies for more than 2 decades, in the areas of Strategy, Advertising, Media management and is headquartered in Faridabad.
Expressing his happiness, Ajay Adlakha, MD of Infinity, says “It is a moment of pride to be empanelled with such a prestigious institution like J&K BANK. The team has put in a lot of efforts and we are excited to do some memorable work for them and we hope towards a long-term association.
As far as Infinity is concerned, we have had a good 2021 so far and lot of new news are in the pipeline”