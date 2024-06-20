Janhvi Kapoor and Kusha Kapila star in Nykaa Fashion's 'Stay Stylish' campaign

Commenting on the campaign, Nihir Parikh, CEO, NykaaFashion.com said, “At Nykaa Fashion, style isn't just a choice – it's our passion. We're dedicated to keeping our consumers stylish, every step of the way. Our expert team understands the pulse of trends and styles that resonate with our consumers, ensuring that staying stylish is as effortless as it can be. With a curated collection from 650+ international brands and beloved homegrown favourites, we've got everything one needs to stay ahead in the fashion game.”