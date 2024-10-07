Janhvi Kapoor leads American Eagle’s ‘Live Your Life’ campaign

American Eagle,a clothing brand, has launched their global ‘Live Your Life’ campaign in India. Featuring Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor as the face of the campaign, this initiative is all about empowering the youth to embrace their individuality and live authentically.

The ‘Live Your Life’ campaign by American Eagle emphasises self-expression as a key value for Gen Z. It encourages young people to embrace their individuality without seeking validation from brands or influencers. The campaign features Janhvi Kapoor as a youth icon who represents authenticity.

Shashank Mishra, brand head, American Eagle India, said “We believe that every individual’s journey is as unique as their personal style. The ‘Live Your Life’ campaign celebrates the courage to embrace one's true self and pursue passions authentically. Through Janhvi Kapoor’s inspiring story, we showcase that self-expression goes beyond fashion—it's about living boldly and being true to oneself. Our goal is to empower Gen Z to own their moments and let their real self’s shine.”

Speaking about her association with American Eagle, the iconic Janhvi Kapoor said, “I’ve always believed that being true to who you are is the most important thing. I love how American Eagle encourages people to express themselves without fear. The ‘Live Your Life’ campaign isn’t just about fashion—it’s about owning your story and embracing your individuality, and I’m excited to be part of this journey.”

At the core of the ‘Live Your Life’ movement is the belief that each individual’s story is unique. The campaign celebrates diversity, self-expression, and personal style, highlighting the real lives behind the glamorous facades and the journeys of those who have overcome challenges to create something meaningful.

Additionally, Janhvi Kapoor shares her personal story, revealing what drives her passions and how she embraces life on and off the screen. The campaign explores her inspirations, the creative process behind her work, and the community that supports her. This authentic storytelling approach aims to inspire Gen Z to live their lives on their own terms.