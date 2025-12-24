Janhvi Kapoor roped in as brand ambassador for New Balance

New Balance, the global sportswear brand has appointed actorJanhvi Kapoor as its first Indian brand ambassador. This relationship marks a milestone for New Balance’s continued growth in the fast-growing markets, wherein the brand is looking to fostering authentic connections and elevating fashion and fitness culture.

Speaking about the relationship Janhvi Kapoor said, “I’ve always admired New Balance for its dedication to innovation and celebrating individuality. It’s a brand that encourages you to own your story, and that’s something I deeply connect with. For me, fashion and fitness have always been about staying true to yourself — New Balance allows me to express that confidence and authenticity. I’m truly honoured to be part of the New Balance family and excited for this journey together.”

Welcoming Janhvi to New Balance, Radeshwer Davar, country manager, India at New Balance, said, “We’re thrilled to welcome Janhvi to the New Balance family. Our sponsorships are always co-authored—rooted in shared vision and mutual creativity—and Janhvi brings not just influence but genuine inspiration. Her passion, drive and individuality mirror the ethos that defines New Balance. She’s someone who continuously evolves, and together we’ll explore new dimensions of fashion and sports for our audiences in India.”

“India is one of the fast-growing markets across MEAI region for New Balance,” said Stuart Henwood, Senior director, New Balance, Middle East, Africa, and India (MEAI). “Janhvi’s individuality and entrepreneurship spirit aligns to the values of the brand and our vision for India. She will play a key role in deepening our connection with consumers across the country and wider MEAI region. Her energy, style, and commitment to excellence reflect the very spirit of our brand, and we’re delighted to welcome Jahnvi to the New Balance family.”