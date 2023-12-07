Janhvi Kapoor shows her home in ‘Where The Heart is’ series by Asian Paints

Asian Paints has started the seventh season of its home decor series with Janhvi Kapoor walking the audience through her home.
In the latest season of Asian Paints' Where the Heart Is series, Janhvi Kapoor warmly welcomes viewers into her home. Joined by her father, Boney Kapoor, she shares insights into the elegant design of her home while reminiscing about late mother and legendary actor, Sridevi.
The episode gives audiences a glimpse into Janhvi’s life and the process behind creating her beautiful home. She said, “In this entire process of shifting into a house I have realized that a home isn’t just the four walls that you buy. It’s the choices. It’s the love that you bring in, it’s the feeling, it’s the memories that you create in your house.”
The house flaunts a distinct neo-classical vibe, with art pieces adorning its walls which is an integral part of the home’s character. The living room features a painting made by Sridevi, the first large painting she ever created. Different corners of the home serve as a canvas of the interplay of shades of gold and white with wooden accents.
Boney Kapoor also shares his views on the design of the home. For him, crafting this home was guided by a passion for a good family life, with Sridevi’s influence evident in every corner.
Viewers can watch the new season on Asian Paints’ digital platforms and Jio Cinema.
This season brings a wealth of home decor inspiration to audiences through personal stories shared by admired celebrities including Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Sania Mirza, Sunil Grover, Falguni & Shane Peacock and Harbhajan Singh. The episodes also delve into the significance of relationships and what ‘home’ means to them.
To help audiences in recreating the celebrity-inspired look in their own homes, the new season introduces convenient style guides in each episode.