Jaquar shifts focus from bathroom to living room in new ads

Conceptualised by Enormous and created by Early Man Film, the two ads highlight the brand's lighting range.
Manesar-based bathroom solutions and bathroom fittings brand Jaquar has just released two ads on its lighting range. Conceptualised by Enormous and created by Early Man Films, the ads highlight how the brand that is known for its bathroom fittings, also provides lighting solutions for your living room or conference room.
One of the ads starts with a person entering a conference room. He gets confused when he is told by the salesperson that Jaquar will be installed in the room.
He imagines his colleagues in a bathroom setting, but later realises that the salesperson is indicating towards the lighting solutions provided by the brand.
Another ad follows a similar narrative in a living room setup.
Ashish Khazanchi, managing partner at Enormous, posted the ad campaign on LinkedIn.
Jaquar's new ads will be aired during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) matches on Star Sports (Hindi/English) and Star Gold HD channels. The brand will also advertise on Disney+ Hotstar.