Jar gets Nana Patekar and Prakash Raj to recreate their iconic scenes

Conceptualised by Spring Marketing Capital, the fintech app's ads ask users to convert their savings into gold.
Jar, the Bengaluru-based savings and investment app, recently released two ads, featuring actors Nana Patekar and Prakash Raj. The films recreate two iconic movie scenes of these actors.
While Patekar can be seen recreating a scene from 'Welcome', Raj replays his role from 'Singham'. These ads are conceptualised by Spring Marketing Capital.
Jar enables its user base to rediscover the cumulative advantages of saving every single day, by way of rounding off spare change from one’s digital transactions and putting some money aside as investment.
While Jar is currently using digital gold that is backed by physical gold of the same amount, as its financial instrument, it aims to broaden its offerings and explore additional investment avenues to expand its user base. According to the brand, the app has amassed over four million users, 99 per cent of whom are investing in any asset class for the first time.
Jar recently onboarded Initiative Media, the full-service media arm of Mediabrands India, as its media agency on record, following a multi-agency pitch.