Jaskaran Singh Kapany, Xiaomi India's CMO and its other senior folks are awfully secretive about the upcoming Diwali party

Also, the company has an unhealthy obsession with Himesh Reshammiya.
The office halls and video meeting rooms of Xiaomi India are brimming with a singular purpose —Diwali party. Everything else can go for a… You know what I mean. But, some folks are trying to keep it under wraps.
How else can you explain Jaskaran Singh Kapany, Xiaomi India’s four-month-old CMO channel his inner Akshay Kumar from the movie ‘Ajnabee’ and remark “Everything is planned” when asked about the company's upcoming Diwali party.
Raghu Reddy, Xiaomi India's chief business officer nearly spills the beans of the party while sharing his screen on a video call. Just look at him trying to cover his mistake, “Sorry, this is not supposed to be on the screen.” And what’s with that Himesh Reshammiya voice note?
Sunil Baby, senior director-offline sales operations at Xiaomi India is seen asking Harshitha Thimmaiah, general counsel - Xiaomi on changing his last name to Bobby. She advises him to keep this thought “gupt” while making it evident that he keep the Diwali Party deets gupt as well.
Ho kya raha hai iss company mein?
If that was weird, we spot Kasturi Paladhi, the brand’s PR and communications lead share Mi’s Diwali PR plan with Prateik Das, deputy chief of staff - India MD and lead CSR & Special Projects.
But, Das is busy faux listening to music and when Paladhi calls him out, “Mann Ka Radio Bajane De Jara,” responds the India MD.
Now, that the Diwali with Mi details is somewhat in the open, we get to see folks prep for it.
Sudeep Sahu, senior product manager at Xiaomi India is already in the mood for the party and upping his karaoke skills crooning to Reshammiya’s ‘Tera Surror’. Don’t miss the Mi trimmer donning the role of a mic in the spot.
When Mi smartphones lead Vivek Kumar is asked how the Diwali with Mi party will be, the guy brings out his inner tech reviewer and drops keywords like “fantastic”, “outstanding”, “mind-blowing”, “fantabulous”… “Jai Mata Di, let’s rock”.
The senior management set the example for everyone else. It’s the same with Xiaomi India. Muralikrishnan B, chief operating officer is practising his dance moves in front of the mirror to, you guessed right, Himesh again.
Two things are clear. All these spots lead to the Diwali with Mi party — the big sale with huge discounts. But, what is more telling is that Xiaomi India employees are ardent followers of the cult of Himesh Reshammiya.