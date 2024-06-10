Jasprit Bumrah and Surya Kumar Yadav use ‘YiPPee Toss’ for friendly banters in new campaign

Multitude of accounts took to social media and shared their desire to know “What is the Toss all about?”. With widespread speculations by people, the conversation grabbed eyeballs garnering millions of views across social media making it viral. While the internet kept wondering about what the cricketers were ‘tossing’ about, the brand Sunfeast YiPPee! took to Instagram and did the grand reveal of its latest campaign YiPPee Toss, thus, putting all speculations to rest.