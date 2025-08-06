Jasprit Bumrah fronts launch of HUL’s Surf Excel Matic Express

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has launched Surf Excel Matic Express in the laundry care category. Using its experience in detergent formulation along with robotics and AI, the brand has developed a product to meet current consumer needs. Surf Excel Matic Express has partnered with Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, whose speed, accuracy, and consistency reflect the brand’s focus on performance.

“Expert Clean, now Express” is the central message across TV and digital campaigns, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to high-speed, high-performance cleaning. The new product has been designed to perform in cycles as short as 15 minutes, while still being suitable for longer cycles. There will be two variants - Blue variant for Express Clean with 2X freshness action and Pink variant for Express Clean with 2X Care Action.

In a brand-new campaign film, Bumrah brings alive the core promise of “Expert Clean, now Express,” mirroring the detergent’s standout qualities: speed, precision, and reliable results, every single time. The film captures the changing rhythms of urban Indian life, where everything moves faster and introduces Surf Excel Matic Express as the detergent built for that pace.

Srinandan Sundaram, executive director, home care said,“By harnessing people’s enthusiasm for short cycles for everyday stains, we’re opening the potential for a new category of short cycle products within laundry. We’ve overcome a real technical challenge to offer outstanding performance even in the shortest timeframe and the difficult washing conditions of the short cycle. Not only is this about delivering an unmissably superior laundry experience but reducing environmental impact by encouraging the use of shorter, energy-saving cycles. This breakthrough in fast-acting cleaning will come to consumers in India as Surf Excel Matic Express, one of HUL’s Power Brands that brings in bigger and better innovations.”

“This product is a game-changer for both washing machine manufacturers and consumers," said Nakul Tewari, vice president - marketing, Whirlpool India. "Today, convenience and time-saving solutions are what everyone is chasing. We've seen groceries delivered in ten minutes, so why not clean your laundry in just minutes? Surf Excel Matic Express is making that possible, perfectly complementing modern washing machines and fast lifestyles."

"At Whirlpool, our washing machines are designed to deliver the best cleaning performance in the shortest possible time." Tewari added. "Our fully automatic top load and front load washing machine ranges are equipped with program like Express Wash, while delivering up to 100 tough stain removal claims. With such new innovative products in the detergent space, both machine manufacturers and users benefit from it."

The product will be available across General Trade and Modern Trade outlets in South India and can be purchased nationwide via e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms.