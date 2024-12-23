Jasprit Bumrah leads JK Super Cement's TVC showcasing new brand identity

JK Super Cement, a cement brand, has launched a captivating new television commercial (TVC) featuring cricketer and brand ambassador, Jasprit Bumrah. The campaign, titled Game Badal De, draws inspiration from Bumrah's journey. The TVC shares an incident from Bumrah's childhood, showing how he practiced using a cement wall.

As part of JK Super Cement's rebranding, the Game Badal De campaign focuses on increasing brand visibility. The rebranding includes updated packaging, and a new logo.

Speaking on the campaign, Anuj Khandelwal, business head, JK Cement, said, “Our new brand identity is a response to meeting evolving customer aspirations. The Game Badal De campaign amplifies this vision by connecting authentically with our audience through innovation and storytelling.”

Pushpraj Singh, group president sales and marketing, JK Cement, added, “While our legacy remains strong, our rebranding represents a transformation that allows us to stand apart in a saturated market. This TVC is a reflection of our transformation journey towards building a stronger, more sustainable future.”

Love Raghav, AVP and head of branding, JK Cement, stated, "With our new brand identity and bold campaign #GameBadalDe, we're breaking barriers and reshaping the narrative in the cement industry. Bumrah’s story of perseverance resonates with our brand values and inspires a fresh perspective on construction and growth. Featuring him as the symbol of transformation, we aim to inspire game-changing stories in every corner of life.”