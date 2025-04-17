Jasprit Bumrah presents L&T Finance business loans as ‘Game Changer’ in new ad

L&T Finance (LTF) has introduced its latest TV commercial for business loans with the tagline, ‘Aapke Business Ka Game Changer’ featuring Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah. Just as Bumrah is a ‘Game Changer’ in cricket, LTF aims to be a Game Changer for businesses and the tagline, ‘Aapke Business Ka Game Changer’ signifies this.

The TV commercial highlights LTF’s Business Loan features, including a fully digital process, quick disbursal, and app-based withdrawal. Jasprit Bumrah endorses the offering aimed at supporting business owners' financial needs.

LTF’s Business Loan offers a digital application process, quick disbursal, and an app-based withdrawal facility. These features are designed to help businesses access funds efficiently and manage cash flow with greater control.

Speaking on the occasion, Sudipta Roy, managing director and CEO at LTF said, “We are delighted to launch our new TV commercial for business loan with Jasprit Bumrah. In today's rapidly evolving economic landscape, the ability to secure agile and dependable financing is no longer a luxury, but a fundamental necessity for businesses to not only survive, but to truly flourish. Recognising this critical need, LTF is dedicated to serving as a powerful catalyst for entrepreneurial growth through its innovative and tech-enabled financial solutions. We deeply understand the multifaceted challenges that entrepreneurs encounter, from navigating fluctuating market conditions to managing operational cash flow. Our commitment extends beyond simply providing funds as we aim to be a strategic partner in our customers' success.”

Kavita Jagtiani, chief marketing officer at LTF said, “Our brand ambassador Jasprit Bumrah is renowned for his precision, consistency, and ability to deliver under pressure. He embodies the qualities of a ‘Game Changer’. Our TV commercial strategically leverages his image to effectively communicate the reliability and high-performance nature of our Business Loan offerings to a vast audience.”

The TV commercial will air on business news channels. The campaign will also run on outdoor hoardings, airport branding in Mumbai and Delhi, inflight magazines, and digital platforms featuring Jasprit Bumrah. Additional initiatives include influencer marketing, a campaign microsite, and activity on social media. The company will also roll out the campaign across key cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Jaipur.