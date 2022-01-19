Jasprit Bumrah rechristens “soft drink” Thums Up as “toofan” in new ad

Indians usually call the Coca-Cola beverage a soft drink but it, through the ad, rejects the label.
Thums Up, the carbonated beverage from Coca-Cola, is having an identity crisis.
Indians usually term it a soft drink but in this new ad, it rejects that label and while it does not describe itself as hard, which it is not, the beverage rechristens itself with an aggressive moniker—Toofan.
The toofan association is not exactly new because the tagline 'Aaj kuch toofani karte hain' has been a staple of Thums Up ads for over eight years. To see it used in such a way is new.
What’s interesting is most Indians prefer Thums Up as a mixer. Old Monk rum and Thums Up is a cult jodi in India (true story), and many call for a Thums Up while eating a heavy dish a la biryani or butter naan with butter chicken.
Also, the release date of the ad is circumspect because Jasprit Bumrah's name is being tossed around as the next captain of the Indian men’s test cricket team after Virat Kohli announced he'd stepped down from the post a few days ago.