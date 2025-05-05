Jasprit Bumrah & Sanjana Ganesan star in uppercase’s latest campaign

Sustainable travel gear brand Uppercase has launched a new campaign featuring Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, who has also invested in the company. The campaign, titled “Batana Bhool Gaya”, includes a series of five digital films now live across platforms.

The campaign blends personal storytelling with brand values, delivering a fun, relatable narrative that captures audience attention and emotional engagement.

“Batana Bhool Gaya” humorously centers on what happens when Jasprit Bumrah forgets to share his investment news with his wife, Sanjana. Instead of a straightforward announcement, Sanjana learns about the news through a newspaper headline, sparking a series of lighthearted exchanges. Each of the five films highlights a different strength of uppercase products.

The campaign takes a turn when it is revealed that Sanjana knew about the brand investment from the beginning. She was the one who first reached out to Uppercase founder Sudip Ghose and encouraged Jasprit Bumrah to consider the brand.

Talking about the new partnership, Sudip Ghose, MD and founder of uppercase, said, “While Jasprit has been a valued part of our journey so far, I’m equally delighted to welcome Sanjana to the uppercase family. With luggage being such a personal and family-driven category, having both of them onboard brings a unique and balanced perspective. Their combined inputs will be instrumental in shaping the next chapter of uppercase.”

Ramya Ramachandran, head of marketing at uppercase, shared her thoughts on the key aspects of the campaign, “With this campaign, we wanted to go beyond a standard investor announcement. When someone like Jasprit transitions from brand ambassador to investor, it’s not just a business decision—it’s a powerful statement of trust, belief, and long-term commitment. Rather than make a transactional announcement, we chose to tell a story—one that’s engaging, relatable, and rooted in authenticity.”



She further added, “That’s how ‘Batana Bhool Gaya’ was born. The five-part digital series brings out the playful chemistry between Jasprit and Sanjana, which their fans love, while also giving viewers an inside look into what makes uppercase unique, which is our focus on sustainability, thoughtful design, and functionality. We believe stories like these leave a more lasting impression than any announcement ever could.”.

“I’ve always believed in making intentional choices—whether in cricket or in life. uppercase stood out to me not just for their products, but as a brand with a purpose. Both Sanjana & I are proud to champion this Made-In-India brand,” said Jasprit Bumrah, who is now both investor and brand ambassador for uppercase.

On this new partnership with uppercase, Sanjana Ganesan said, “I am really happy to be a part of the uppercase family. It’s a brand that stands for its focus on sustainability, clever design, and proudly Made in India roots. I’m looking forward to shaping ideas that make travel smarter, easier, and more relevant for today’s generation of travellers.”

The campaign highlights Bumrah’s investment in Uppercase while offering a look at the couple’s involvement in the brand. Uppercase has recycled over 2.4 million plastic bottles, saved 192,000 kg of CO2 emissions, and is expanding its presence across India as it promotes sustainable travel.

The campaign is being promoted across digital platforms, social media, and retail.