Javed Akhtar voices Traya’s new film on hair loss treatment

Health-tech brand Traya has released its latest brand film, Umeed Nahi Yakeen Karo!, featuring a voiceover by lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar. The film highlights Traya’s approach to hair loss treatment through scientific methods.



The campaign focuses on men dealing with hair loss and their frustration with ineffective home remedies and misleading marketing claims. Traya’s previous #HopeForHair campaign aimed to give hope to those struggling with hair loss. Now, with clinical results, Traya shifts the focus from hope to belief in science-backed solutions.

"Hair loss affects more than just appearance—it impacts one’s sense of identity and self-worth. With our Umeed Nahi Yakeen Karo! campaign, we want to shift the conversation from doubt to faith, encouraging people to believe in genuine solutions," says Saloni Anand, co-founder of Traya. "We chose Javed Akhtar’s iconic voice for the deep emotional connection he brings. His words create a sense of authenticity that reflects our commitment to making hair regrowth journeys relatable. This campaign is about breaking free from false promises and inspiring consumers to embrace a solution backed by science. "While helping people regrow their hair, at Traya, we’re also helping them reclaim their self-belief."

The campaign film has been released on digital platforms, primarily YouTube, followed by Facebook and Instagram. The brand will also promote the film through internal communications, emailers, and WhatsApp marketing.