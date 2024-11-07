Jayaram and Kalidas blend nostalgia with travel ease in Goibibo’s ad

Travel aggregator platform Goibibo has launched the next chapter of its successful No-Compromise campaign, introduced earlier this year. This campaign, presented through a digital film, takes a nostalgia-driven approach aimed at travellers in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. It stars the recently onboarded brand ambassadors - the father-son duo Jayaram and Kalidas.

Building on the campaign’s success, this sequel taps into cultural nuances and the rich linguistic heritage of Tamil Nadu and Kerala to deepen Goibibo’s connection with audiences in these regions.

Revisiting the characters from the cult classic Panchatanthiram, the film shows Jayaram under pressure to book the perfect family hotel. He offers to consult his friends—Ram, Reddy, Hegde, and Vedham – a nod to the classic film’s iconic characters – when his son Kalidas suggests a smarter solution: using Goibibo, where over 35 lakh user reviews offer a reliable guide to the ideal hotel.

Raj Rishi Singh, chief marketing officer, Goibibo, said, “This campaign taps into the rich nostalgia of a beloved classic while showcasing Goibibo as the go-to platform for a ‘No-compromise’ vacation. By blending familiarity with modern-day convenience, we want to remind travelers that booking with Goibibo means informed choices, better options, and ultimately, smarter travel.”

The digital film is now available on Goibibo's official social media platforms along with a limited period flat 50% discount (up to Rs 2000) on the first hotel booked on Goibibo.