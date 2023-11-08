Jaypore launches ‘Reclaim Your Roots’ campaign with Aditi Rao Hydari

The brand has initiated a campaign featuring Aditi Rao Hydari, Nandita Das, Amaan Ali, Ayaan Ali and Priya Malik to celebrate heritage with a modern twist.
Jaypore, an artisanal lifestyle brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, is set to ignite the festive season in India with a campaign that resonates with the spirit of time. Under the theme ‘Reclaim Your Roots’, Jaypore invites everyone to embrace the essence of heritage as a culmination of multi-faceted roots.
‘Reclaim Your Roots’ campaign showcases celebrated personalities such as Aditi Rao Hydari (actor), Nandita Das (director, actor & activist), Amaan & Ayaan Ali (musicians) and Priya Malik (actor & poet) who unveil their journeys, revealing the new worlds they've embraced as a part of their roots. They share their personal stories and how these multi-cultural experiences have influenced them. Each narrative culminates with a heartfelt celebration of their cherished roots.
The brand has released its first video for the campaign featuring Aditi Rao Hydari.
Jaypore celebrates India’s vibrant culture. ‘Reclaim Your Roots’ is a call for unity and diversity in a time when the world seems polarized. The brand stands for unity, embracing the rich tapestry of cultures, traditions and roots. It celebrates the multiplicity of geographies and cultural experiences from across the country that shape each one of us.
Rashmi Shukla, business head, Jaypore, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited stated, “As we bridge the realms of heritage and contemporary living, Jaypore's mission is to celebrate the stories, cultures and traditions that define us. Our collaborative stories have come to life. It's an ode to diversity and unity this festive season, where the warmth of traditions mingles with the excitement of new beginnings."
“The campaign reflects the brand’s core values and a response to the evolving strands of our identity in a globalized world. We hope that this campaign will spark a wave of self-discovery, encouraging people to embrace and celebrate numerous threads that interweave to form the fabric of their roots.", added Rashmi.