JBL India rolls out new cricket campaign with Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips

JBL India has launched a new digital campaign titled Fighting For The Right Voices during the ongoing cricket season, featuring New Zealand cricketers Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips. The campaign focuses on the importance of mental focus and resilience amid the noise and pressure that surround high-performance sport.

Timed with the peak of the global cricket calendar, the film draws parallels between the challenges faced by international athletes and everyday experiences of dealing with expectations, doubt, and distractions. It highlights the idea of staying attentive to the voices that matter most, both on and off the field.

The campaign draws parallels between the intensity of international cricket and the everyday battle against doubt, expectation, and distraction. Through the digital film, JBL brings to life the journey of two athletes who believe in “letting their game do the talking,” reinforcing the brand’s philosophy of empowering individuals to be heard.

Archit Chenoy, CEO of RepIndia: “We believe the most powerful ideas are born at the intersection of culture, data, and human truth. With ‘Fighting For The Right Voices,’ we wanted to tell a story that goes beyond cricket and taps into something deeply personal - the inner voices athletes carry with them. Daryl and Glenn’s journeys embody resilience, individuality, and the courage to rise above external noise. This film reflects JBL’s philosophy and our shared belief in creating work that doesn’t just get seen, but gets felt.”

Akhil Sethi, head of digital marketing at HARMAN India:“At JBL, we’ve always stood for empowering expression through sound. ‘Fighting For The Right Voices’ brings that belief to life by spotlighting athletes who have overcome doubt, expectation, and personal battles to find their voice on the global stage. This campaign reflects our commitment to inspiring a generation to embrace who they truly are.”

The campaign is now live across digital platforms, reinforcing JBL’s commitment to championing self-expression and celebrating the voices worth fighting for.