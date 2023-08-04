JBL's 'Mute The World' campaign focuses on ignoring criticism and embracing life journey

The digital campaign featuring ropes IPL stars Rinku Singh and Yashasvi Jaiswal has been conceptualized and executed by Grapes.
JBL recently launched its latest digital marketing campaign titled ‘Mute The World’, roping in Indian Premier League 2023 superstars Rinku Singh and Yashasvi Jaiswal. The campaign aims to promote the idea of disregarding unwarranted criticism and instead focus on one’s own life journey, drawing parallels between JBL’s Tour One M2, JBL Live Pro2, JBL Tune Beam & Buds, and JBL Tune 770NC, which effectively drown out unwanted ambient noise.
Conceptualized and executed by Grapes, an integrated communications agency, the campaign salutes the grit, resilience, and hard work of the two Indian southpaws. Rinku and Yashasvi who come from humble backgrounds, scripted a phenomenal performance this IPL emerging as perhaps the two breakout stars of this season. Their story resonates with JBL’s proposition of “Mute the World” drowning out any unwanted noise (criticism at the hand of trollers, ex-players, internet experts in the case of these players) acting as a deterrent in the realization of one’s strength and caliber.
The campaign consists of two separate films featuring Rinku Singh and Yashasvi Jaiswal that have been rolled out across social media platforms for driving amplification of the film.
Commenting on the campaign, Akhil Sethi, Head of Digital, JBL India said, “JBL has always celebrated success stories. Despite facing significant backlash, the resilience shown by the two cricketers, Rinku Singh and Yashasvi Jaiswal, is a moment of reckoning. Their ability to rise above criticism serves as an inspiration for others, encouraging them not to be deterred by negative comments. In line with this, we have chosen to collaborate with these two athletes to amplify our 'Mute The World' campaign.”
Sharing her insights into the campaign, Shradha Agarwal, co-founder & CEO, Grapes said, “It was a great experience working for the campaign as it pushed us to ingeniously integrate the assets of the cricket personalities, and brand to underscore the core messaging of JBL. We wanted to breathe a fresh perspective into the already established ‘Mute the World’ property of the brand. Hence, we metaphorically depicted the message of muzzling the outside noise that helps in recognizing and harnessing the positive energy within, for emerging with flying colors in the end.