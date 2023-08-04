JBL's 'Mute The World' campaign focuses on ignoring criticism and embracing life journey

The campaign consists of two separate films featuring Rinku Singh and Yashasvi Jaiswal that have been rolled out across social media platforms for driving amplification of the film.

Commenting on the campaign, Akhil Sethi, Head of Digital, JBL India said, “JBL has always celebrated success stories. Despite facing significant backlash, the resilience shown by the two cricketers, Rinku Singh and Yashasvi Jaiswal, is a moment of reckoning. Their ability to rise above criticism serves as an inspiration for others, encouraging them not to be deterred by negative comments. In line with this, we have chosen to collaborate with these two athletes to amplify our 'Mute The World' campaign.”