Jeep halts its Bruce Springsteen Super Bowl spot after news of his drunken driving charge emerges

New York-based Ad Age asked if Jeep knew about the DWI before the ad was shot. A (Jeep) representative issued the following statement: “It would be inappropriate for us to comment on the details of a matter we have only read about and can’t substantiate. But it’s also right that we pause our Big Game commercial until the actual facts can be established. Its message of community and unity is as relevant as ever. As is the message that drinking and driving can never be condoned.”