Jeep halts its Bruce Springsteen Super Bowl spot after news of his drunken driving charge emerges

The singer was arrested in November last year for “DWI, reckless driving, and consuming alcohol in a closed area.”
Jeep, a leading American automobile brand, has pulled down its Super Bowl ad featuring rock star Bruce Springsteen from its social media channels.
The brand took this decision after online tabloid TMZ reported that the ‘Born To Run’ singer was “arrested on November 14 (2020) at Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, New Jersey. Springsteen was cited for DWI, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area. He'll have a court appearance coming in the next few weeks.”
The 130-second ad, called ‘The Middle’, was shot in January 2021 and was Springsteen’s first-ever Super Bowl ad. Driving in a white Jeep, he calls for unity in a divided country.
As per the brand, Springsteen was intimately involved in creating ‘The Middle’ and worked closely with longtime director Thom Zimny. He wrote and produced the original score with frequent collaborator Ron Aniello.
The Super Bowl took place on February 7, 2021 and drew over 90 million viewers. As per Fast Company, “TV commercials during Super Bowl LV are going for around $5.5 million per 30-second spot.”
New York-based Ad Age asked if Jeep knew about the DWI before the ad was shot. A (Jeep) representative issued the following statement: “It would be inappropriate for us to comment on the details of a matter we have only read about and can’t substantiate. But it’s also right that we pause our Big Game commercial until the actual facts can be established. Its message of community and unity is as relevant as ever. As is the message that drinking and driving can never be condoned.”