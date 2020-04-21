Jeep retains Leo Burnett as its creative agency

Speaking about the announcement, Rahul Pansare, CMO & head of PR, FCA India said, “Over the past few years we have had some great work come out in our partnership with Leo Burnett. We are happy to be renewing our creative partnership with them and look forward to a great body of work in the coming years. Jeep is well established as global premium SUV brand and we need a partner who could best optimize our marketing strategy. In the pitch-process team Leo Burnett was best aligned with our vision and came with some very unique and innovative ideas that will help us achieve our goals.”