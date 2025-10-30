Jennifer Lopez named brand ambassador for Zen Diamond

Global jewellery brand Zen Diamond has announced the appointment of Jennifer Lopez as its new brand ambassador. The brand, known for its fusion of traditional craftsmanship and modern design, has a presence across more than 22 countries.

Advertisment

The association began earlier this year when Lopez, while on her “Up All Night” tour across Europe and Asia, was introduced to Zen Diamond. Impressed by the brand’s artistry and design philosophy, the collaboration evolved into a long-term creative partnership reflecting shared values of elegance and empowerment.

The partnership launches with a new global advertising campaign, photographed in Los Angeles byNorman Jean Roy, featuring Lopez wearing Zen’s signature diamond creations. The campaign showcases the brand’s craftsmanship through visuals that blend sophistication, glamour, and modernity.

Emil Güzeliş, chairman of the board of Zen Diamond, added: “Collaborating with Jennifer Lopez, a powerful, inspiring artist with a truly global influence, is tremendously exciting for us. Her energy and presence perfectly embody Zen’s vision and the spirit of our creations. This partnership will be a milestone in our brand’s international growth story.”

Neil Sonawala, managing director, Zen Diamond India, said, “India represents an incredibly dynamic market where heritage meets modern aspiration. At Zen Diamond, our vision is to make natural diamond jewellery an everyday expression of individuality and confidence. With our expanding retail presence, strategic partnerships, and global collaboration with Jennifer Lopez, we are shaping a new era of contemporary luxury for Indian consumers. With its unwavering focus on innovation, artistry, and storytelling, Zen Diamond looks ahead to a luminous future — one defined by creativity, craftsmanship, and global collaboration