Jewelbox launches new campaign with Vaani Kapoor, spotlighting self-love and modern luxury

Jewelbox, the lab-grown diamond jewellery brand, has launched its latest campaign featuring actress Vaani Kapoor as the face of the campaign. Rooted in the idea that ‘you don’t always have to speak about your success, your shine speaks louder.’ The film captures intimate moments of a woman choosing herself, her style, and her happiness.

The campaign carries the message 'Dil ki baat, heero se kaho… Say it with a diamond', built on the belief that personal moments of joy deserve to be celebrated with jewellery. Through quiet storytelling and refined aesthetics, the film presents jewellery as a form of self-expression that belongs in everyday life.

The campaign showcases Jewelbox's signature lab-grown diamond jewellery, including classic necklaces, earrings, exquisite rings, and elegant bracelets. Each piece is designed for the modern consumer who values both luxury and conscious choices in their everyday life.

Commenting on the launch, Vidita Kochar Jain, co-founder, Jewelbox, said, “This campaign is inspired by the idea that sometimes the most powerful statements are the ones made without words, your shine says it all. Vaani's natural appeal makes her the perfect voice for a brand that celebrates self-expression through meaningful, statement jewellery”

The campaign arrives ahead of the wedding season, reflecting how modern brides and shoppers seek pieces that feel personal, wearable, and timeless. It reinforces Jewelbox's commitment to creating ethically sourced fine jewellery that belongs in daily life, proving that conscious luxury can be worn beyond special moments.

Created by The Ridikulus, the film will launch on Meta,YouTube, and OTT platforms, with supporting digital ads, to reach audiences nationwide.