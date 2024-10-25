Jim Sarbh fronts Hush Puppies' debut 'PartyReady' collection

Hush Puppies, a footwear brand, exclusively retailed by Bata India, unveils 'The PartyReady Collection’ – a range of occasion wear footwear featuring Jim Sarbh who’s admired for his unique, modern and casual chic style.

The new ‘PartyReady’ collection features embellished mules, kitten heels, and slingbacks for women, plus classic leather Oxfords and loafers for men, starting at Rs 3999.

Deepika Deepti, head of marketing at Bata India, said, "We're thrilled to have Jim Sarbh, the true suave style icon of Bollywood who’s known for his effortlessly cool style as the face of the first-ever Party Ready Collection by Hush Puppies, that features a host of technology enabled footwear for that ultimate comfort. Jim, with his unique and modern persona serves as the ideal face of the collection perfectly blending style and ultimate comfort. We are excited for our customers to check out Jim Sarbh’s approved festive footwear styles available at Hush Puppies & Bata stores for those extended celebrations!”

Commenting on the collaboration, Jim Sarbh said, "I am someone who doesn’t like to compromise on style or comfort and take my festive looks very seriously! I absolutely love the latest Party ready collection by Hush Puppies that features some of my favourite styles. Excited for customers to experience the sophisticated designs packed with Ultimate comfort by Hush Puppies at the stores!”